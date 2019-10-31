Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People

The Pettys are currently on the gram showing off their Halloween couple drip and at the same time, reminding us that they are indeed married. TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s husband went all out for her ring, reportedly dropping $1.1 million on it. Twitter is finding that insanely hard to believe.

Nobody believes you, you need more people, that’s what many Twitter users are screaming at Nicki and her felon bae. According to TMZ, Minaj’s husband went all on the ring overseeing the design, delivery, and even paying for it with his own money the jeweler confirmed to the celebrity gossip site.

Per TMZ:

Rafaello and Co tells us Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months. Nicki’s custom bling features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds.

The jeweler tells us Kenneth wanted a traditional wedding ring for Nicki — nice diamonds and nothing too gaudy — because he knows that’s her style.

We're told the jeweler flew from New York City to Los Angeles a few days before Nicki's wedding to deliver the rings … they came in a customized jewelry box that plays a photo slideshow of the couple to the tune of Nicki's song, "Come See About Me."Despite all of those details, Twitter just does not believe Petty had the funds and that Minaj basically paid for her own wedding ring. As for Kenneth's band … we're told it's customized with the words "Ken & Barbie" on the inside of the ring. Nicki's doesn't have an inscription, but we're told there was simply no room for one.

