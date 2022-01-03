The term “Alpha Male” came into vogue on the heels of Kevin Samuels and his unflinching and controversial commentary on men, women, and relationships. Nigerian social media star Shola brought the term back to its buzzing ways by way of hosting a Twitter Space focused on the Alpha Male concept.

Babatunde Olushola, who goes by the name of Shola online has amassed quite the following on social media and ruffled feathers via a tweet that took off and sparked a flurry of reactions across Nigerian users of Twitter.

“So y’all getting Alpha male degrees now?” read a tweet caption via Shola’s @jayythedope Twitter account on Sunday (Jan. 2). The image featured a master’s degree diploma for “Alpha Male Studies.” This was coupled with a Spaces focused on the “Alpha Man” that went on for hours reportedly.

Apparently, Shola has promoted the Alpha Male Studies course in the past with recent tweets referencing men attending the class.

The response to Shola’s Spaces, Twitter got “Alpha Male trending and chimed in with thoughts on the topic.

—

Photo:

Nigerian Social Media Star Shola Stirs Up Controversy Across Naija Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com