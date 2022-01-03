CLOSE
HomeNews

Nigerian Social Media Star Shola Stirs Up Controversy Across Naija Twitter

Wolf, Canus lupus, two subservient members of pack greeting alpha male, Minnesota, USA

Source: Education Images / Getty

The term “Alpha Male” came into vogue on the heels of Kevin Samuels and his unflinching and controversial commentary on men, women, and relationships. Nigerian social media star Shola brought the term back to its buzzing ways by way of hosting a Twitter Space focused on the Alpha Male concept.

Babatunde Olushola, who goes by the name of Shola online has amassed quite the following on social media and ruffled feathers via a tweet that took off and sparked a flurry of reactions across Nigerian users of Twitter.

“So y’all getting Alpha male degrees now?” read a tweet caption via Shola’s @jayythedope Twitter account on Sunday (Jan. 2). The image featured a master’s degree diploma for “Alpha Male Studies.” This was coupled with a Spaces focused on the “Alpha Man” that went on for hours reportedly.

Apparently, Shola has promoted the Alpha Male Studies course in the past with recent tweets referencing men attending the class.

The response to Shola’s Spaces, Twitter got “Alpha Male trending and chimed in with thoughts on the topic.

Photo:

Nigerian Social Media Star Shola Stirs Up Controversy Across Naija Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Galleries
Artist Formerly Know As Kanye West Working On ‘DONDA 2’, Twitter Does What It Does
Bay Area Producer Traxamillion Reportedly Died, Twitter Shares Thoughts
Uncle Murda Drops “Rap Up 2021” Song, Features Disgusting Lil Nas X Jab
Betty White Dead At 99, Twitter Reacts #BettyWhite
Trey Songz Getting Dragged For ALL The Sexual Assault Allegations, Twitter Reacts In Keke Palmer
Close