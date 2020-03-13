Nike Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ PE Dropping Via ‘NBA 2K20’ x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program

Memphis Grizzlies rookie phenom, Ja Morant, rocked these Nike Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ PEs during NBA All-Star weekend back in February. Now NBA 2K20 is giving you an opportunity to add these bad boys to your kicks collection.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ PEs are the latest sneakers that will be available via NBA 2K’s Nike Game Exclusive program. In order to secure a pair of the Swoosh’s latest smart sneakers featured in a colorway inspired by Chi-Town’s basketball heritage, you will have to pick up the sticks to get them.

The sneakers sport a sleek red upper complimented by black detailing paired with Nike’s latest innovative sneaker technology, FitAdapt self-lacing system, and Air Zoom Turbo cushioning system.

To secure a pair when they launch on March 14, NBA 2K20 players will have to take a trip to the games virtual Neighborhood and find the virtual Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ Billboard for your chance to unlock a pair of the limited sneakers. They won’t be cheap, though, and will cost $400.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ PEs follow other Nike Game Exclusive kicks, the LeBron 17 Bron 2K, and Nike Kobe V Protro ‘Chaos’ NBA 2K20.

Remember, you gotta act fast because you won’t be the only one trying to get a pair. To see more photos of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ PEs, you can hit the gallery below.

Good luck!

Photo: Nike / NBA 2K20

