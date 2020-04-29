Just because the NBA and WNBA is on pause for the moment that doesn’t mean Nike is going to let off the gas on dropping new and exciting products (the shipping might be late though).

The latest collection that the house of the Swoosh is releasing is dubbed the Pregame Pack which takes its inspirations from the pregame rituals that rising stars like Luka Doncic, Brittney Griner, and Ben Simmons practice before each game.

While the colorway on Luka Doncic’s Air Jordan 1 Mid represents the cool and collected “Breath & Center” exercise that the Dallas Maverick superstar abides by, Brittney Griner and D’Aaron Fox’s Air Force 1’s features some acoustic waves on them that symbolize their love of music and how it helps them get amped up before each game. Ben Simmons meanwhile gets his own Nike Blazer Mid ’77 which sports the words “Heart In The Game” on one side while reading “Pride & Passion” on the other.

The sneakers are set to drop on April 30, May 14, and May 21 respectively on Nike.com, House of Hoops by Foot Locker and FootLocker.com

Peeps pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any of those when they release.

Nike Dropping A Dope Pregame Pack Collection ft. Luka Doncic, Brittney Griner & Ben Simmons [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com