Get ready to shine everyone as Foo Llocker is coming through with some golden heat for anyone looking to style and profile for the Fall season.

Starting September 12th, Footlocker, Champs and Eastbay will be bubbling an exclusive Air Max Plus “Gold Bullet” which will feature one of your favorite Air Max silhouette’s draped in gold with red accents and a white sole. Retailing for a cool $160, the new colorway will be a must-have for all y’all Trinidad James “All Gold Everything” types who have an affinity for the yellow metallic colorway.

Check out pics of the upcoming Air Max Plus “Gold Bullet” below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair come September 12th.

Nike Dropping A New “Gold Bullet” Air Max Plus was originally published on hiphopwired.com