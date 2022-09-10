Nike JDI Day Returns, Drake Hosts Nike Maxim Awards—Travis Scott & More Celebs Big Up Employees

CLOSE

Nike’s JDI (Just Do It) Day was founded in 2018, but was on a hiatus the last couple of years due to the pandemic. This year it made a triumphant return, with celebs like Drake and Travis Scott , and legendary pro athletes, joining in to celebrate the brand’s employees.

It all went down at Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon on Thursday, Sept. 8. Numerous JDI events were planned around the globe, with some moments already going viral.

For instance, there’s Drake betting Carmelo Anthony couldn’t make 5 three pointers in a row.

Or the 6 God getting a Nike Swoosh braided into the top of his head.

Or Drizzy getting in a New Balance joke.

Alright, that’s enough Drake, respectfully.

The day’s festivities were capped off with the 2022 Nike Maxim Awards Show at Nike’s HQ on Thursday night (Sept. 8). JDI Day was launched on the 30th anniversary of Nike’s famed “Just Do It” campaign and its purpose is to serve as re-alignment of the brand’s core values which include championing sports and athletes. Per Nike, the brand’s Maxims are Serve Athletes*, Create the Future of Sport, Be on the Offense Always, Do the Right Thing and Win as Team.

Some of the notables in attendance included WNBA greats Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes, Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Lakers star Russell Westbrook. Also spotted were Tom Sachs (whose NikeCraft GPS kicks have proven to be a b*tch to get unless you get lucky on a raffle), Nike Executive Chairman Mark Parker and OG skater Eric Poston, who all hit the “orange” carpet.

As for Travis Scott, he performed—while Drake handled hosting duties. Check out some photos from the evening in the gallery.

