Nike Unveils Official Images Of Ja Morant’s “Ja 1” Sneaker

Ja Morant seems poised to become the next must-see TV superstar for the NBA. So naturally Nike locked him up for the foreseeable future and are ready to drop his first signature sneaker to cash in on his growing popularity.

Nike has now released official images of the upcoming “Nike Ja 1” which were tailor-made for the explosive game that Ja Morant brings with him to the court on a nightly basis. The “Ja 1” boasts features that support “dynamic lockdown, responsive ride and support for landing.” Yeah, that sounds about right given Ja’s talents.

Incorporating tech such as the Nike Zoom Bag for quicker response time underneath the foot and a raised sidewall guardrail to ensure support when taking off and landing on two feet (like Ja is known to do), the silhouette is sure to be a hit among ballers who play above the rim on a regular basis. Still, the Ja 1’s weren’t totally Nike’s doing as they let their new superstar put his own creative stamp on his first official sneaker that give it a more personal touch than we’re used to seeing from previous signature lines.

Morant’s hands-on approach in the creative process shows up throughout several design elements on the Nike Ja 1. These details include personal handwritten notes across the colorways acknowledging his family, friends and community, who have affectionately become known as Team Morant. Nike designers also collaborated with Morant to create a signature light blue color, speaking to the blue-collar mentality that fuels him in everything he does.

The Nike Ja 1’s are set to drop this Spring (right around NBA Playoffs time) and will retail for $110. Will you be checking for these when they release? Let us know in the comments section below.

