Nipsey Hussle Dead After Suffering Gunshots Outside L.A. Store

Posted March 31, 2019

UPDATE: Several reports indicate that Nipsey Hussle has succumbed to the gunshots he suffered outside the Marathon store in Los Angeles. He was 33.

The Hip-Hop community is joined in hopeful thoughts that rapper Nipsey Hussle is reportedly recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. Details are scant at the moment but the rapper and businessman was shot a reported six times outside his store.

TMZ reports:

Multiple sources tell us the rapper was gunned down Sunday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, south of the Crenshaw area. We’re told he was at his clothing store called the Marathon Clothing Company. He opened the place back in 2017.

His condition is unknown at this point. Eyewitnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired.

Even crazier … Nipsey appears to have tweeted right before the shooting, and alluded to “enemies.” He wrote, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

While fans and observers alike await more developments in the story, Twitter has chimed in with a series of reactions.

