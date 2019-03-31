Nipsey Hussle Dead After Suffering Gunshots Outside L.A. Store

UPDATE: Several reports indicate that Nipsey Hussle has succumbed to the gunshots he suffered outside the Marathon store in Los Angeles. He was 33.
The Hip-Hop community is joined in hopeful thoughts that rapper Nipsey Hussle is reportedly recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon. Details are scant at the moment but the rapper and businessman was shot a reported six times outside his store.
TMZ reports:
Multiple sources tell us the rapper was gunned down Sunday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, south of the Crenshaw area. We’re told he was at his clothing store called the Marathon Clothing Company. He opened the place back in 2017.
His condition is unknown at this point. Eyewitnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired.
Even crazier … Nipsey appears to have tweeted right before the shooting, and alluded to “enemies.” He wrote, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
While fans and observers alike await more developments in the story, Twitter has chimed in with a series of reactions.
what the fuck don't tell me nipsey's about to not make it bro.. pic.twitter.com/inYMReWYUr— byron (@midsseeghosts) March 31, 2019
Nipsey the realest nigga in it. Smh. #PrayForNipsey— . (@TazOnTheBeatDoe) March 31, 2019
I’m hearing helicopters out thinking it’s a normal day but my nigga nipsey got shot smh..... pray for nip😢💔🙏🏽— El Titan🇸🇻 (@TheOnlyBigTee) March 31, 2019
Everybody... please pray for Nipsey Hussle 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Cordae' (@cordae) March 31, 2019
Nipsey Hussle has done so much for Los Angeles and the culture in general. you niggas are sick 🙏🏽— Yesenia Moore (@buttericanpecan) March 31, 2019
Shooting Nipsey ...the streets done. To many gumps in them. This gotta make you blood boil. You talking about a guy who consistently gave back to his hood , opened a store in hood , hired all people from his neighborhood. Streets done— PeaceLove&MumboSauce (@igotit4free) March 31, 2019