No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved

Stacey Dash took a hard right, literally and otherwise, and immersed herself in the world of conservative punditry along with siding with one Donald J. Trump. The Clueless actress has since walked back her support of Trump, her time on Fox News, and is apologizing for her past words but Black Twitter is especially unforgiving in this instance.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, Dash says she’s sorry for her earlier stances that landed her as a rising star in conservative media and politics but made her an outsider in the industry where she initially found success. In her time as a panelist and commentator, Dash threw her support behind former president Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” quip in the wake of the violent white mob that rallied in Charlottesville, Va.
Dash was let go from her post at Fox News in 2016 after she made comments regarding President Barack Obama and claiming that he “didn’t give a sh*t” about terrorism. Now, Dash is saying that Fox News used her as a pawn in a political game that she says she’ll no longer be immersed in.
“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” Dash said.
Dash added, “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”
As the interview went on, Dash didn’t give a full-on endorsement of President Joe Biden but says she’s willing to give him a chance to prove her wrong. A lifelong Democrat before switching parties in 2012 to become a Republican, it wasn’t exactly clear where her political loyalty stands as far as the lines go, but it appears she’s continuing to embrace her.
Dash blasted the U.S. Capitol riots and while she never flat out slams Trump, it’s clear she’s shifting tone. She says despite a changed heart on matters of politics, she’s still trying to make a mark in television and film but says she’s been effectively blacklisted due to her past actions.
“I’ve been basically blacklisted. Being a black conservative is not easy,” Dash said.
Keeping true to her personal political stances, Dash likened being a conservative to being a “hustler” and touted that she’s from the “hood” and seemingly suggested that the street life and conservatism are bedfellows.
Since the airing and publishing of the Daily Mail chat, Stacey Dash finds herself on the business end of Black Twitter reactions. As expected, many of them are not kind and we’re simply sharing them for reporting purposes.
Those tweets can be found below.
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Stacey Dash is now sorry she associated herself with Trump, says she's struggling in Hollywood now.— Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) March 11, 2021
Us: pic.twitter.com/vPNwrzXN1Z
Stacey Dash: I apologize— DavaStarr (@DavaStarr) March 11, 2021
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/iFw6Rw4hoY
Stacey Dash trying to get Black to the cookout! pic.twitter.com/QoHeZ7ZYmu— Huggy Lowdown (@HuggyLowdownDC) March 11, 2021
Dear Stacey Dash,— B. (@BrittanyAlesa) March 11, 2021
It is with our deepest regret to inform you that we are not accepting any coon applications at this time nor will we be in the foreseeable future. Certainly, you’ll find it in your right mind to understand our lack of interest.
Zero Fucks Given,
Black Twitter
Stacey Dash: “ i’m no longer a white woman guys I’m part of the black community again”— 𝕋𝕪𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 🔥🔥🔥 (@OhSayLesss) March 11, 2021
The Black community:pic.twitter.com/63STiXpMYk
When black Twitter see Stacey Dash tryna ease her way back in the black community pic.twitter.com/vlSwYk5Eo9— Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) March 11, 2021
As a representative of Black Twitter, Northeast region, BKNY — 1st shift lieutenant. I’d like to release this statement in regards to Stacey Dash and her membership status.— PRE-KARDASHIAN KANYE (@CushKobain) March 11, 2021
(signatories below)pic.twitter.com/dN0iAkdFAz
Not Stacey Dash trying to cupid shuffle her way back into our good graces 💀. The door is closed my love.— Sara Bellum. 🧠 (@_savethebeez) March 11, 2021
Breaking! Stacey Dash is apologizing. Maybe Omarosa can give her tips on where to go on the apology tour. They always wanna come back home, dont they?— Clay 'Didn't Hold My Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) March 11, 2021
This part, “I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. I made alot of mistakes cuz of that anger." 😐 https://t.co/qCBgD67J9F pic.twitter.com/XFa4aKFpOu
Stacey Dash: “I’m Sorry...”— 𝙰𝙻𝙴𝚇 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙴𝙽™️ 👽 (@OnyxScholar21) March 11, 2021
The Black Community:
“We don’t give a fuuucck!” pic.twitter.com/eLSEE5DRdK
Stacey Dash: Hey Guys Am Back...— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) March 11, 2021
Black Society: pic.twitter.com/y6n9yjYsGh
Stacey Dash: I’m Sorry— whoshotya52 (@whoshotya52) March 11, 2021
Black people: pic.twitter.com/Aa6kSbewjc
IPhone : “ Stacey Dash is calling “— A Real $moove Production (@Jayl0n1k) March 11, 2021
The Black Community : pic.twitter.com/KORPyKaCTc
Stacey Dash: I want back in.— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) March 11, 2021
Us: pic.twitter.com/sy1zEmTPoc
Oh Stacey Dash wants to come back? pic.twitter.com/OhgMEh47de— Wave-Li® (@WaveyMort) March 11, 2021