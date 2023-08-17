No Joke: Druski Launching A Whole Sports Agency, Social Media Reacts

CLOSE

Social media personality and comedian Druski , who has over 6 million followers just on Instagram, is reportedly opening a sports agency. Yes, you read that right.

Called 4Lifers Sports Agency (4 Lifers being the name of his overall brand), his first client is reportedly star Florida Gators defensive end and NFL Draft prospect Princely Umanmielen.

Reports TMZ Sports:

TMZ Sports is told Druski — who boasts millions of followers on social media — is launching the athletics branch of his 4Lifers brand … with the defensive standout coming on board as his inaugural signee. Umanmielen is widely regarded as one of the top defensive ends in the country … and has been named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch lists this season after racking up 39 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Gators in 2022.

If you say this was on your bingo card, you’re a damn liar.

“Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions — sports and entertainment,” Druski told TMZ Sports. “Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family.”

Needless to say, the social media peanut gallery has plenty of hot takes and jokes about Druski’s latest power move. See for yourself in the comments.

