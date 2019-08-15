The announcement thatand his Roc Nation company partnered with the NFL was seen by some as a great achievement, while others are framing it as a betrayal. Although the artist and mogul born Shawn Carter has stood within the past, it appears Hov has switched sides and Twitter has questions.

Roc Nation and the NFL’s new agreement gives Jay-Z’s company co-production duties for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, while also launching a still-developing social justice and entertainment platform. Jay-Z took questions regarding the optics of working alongside the NFL, defending himself in the process.

” “I think that we forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success,” Jay-Z said at a press event with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Hov claimed he spoke with Kap, a claim that the free-agent quarterback’s girlfriend said wasn’t true via Twitter.

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

Speaking of the social media network, the reaction to the partnership and to Jay-Z’s defense of the arrangement has sparked some heavy chatter and an op-ed from Jemele Hill for The Atlantic. Check out the Twitter reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

No Kap: Twitter Questions Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership Defense, Ties To Colin Kaepernick #JayZ was originally published on hiphopwired.com