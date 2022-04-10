NYC Maskless Mayor Adams Tests Positive For COVID-19

CLOSE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. The Mayor’s representatives announced that he woke with a raspy throat on Sunday morning (April 10) and says he has no other symptoms.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” said the Mayor’s Office via a press statement. “At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week.”

Ironically, today is the Mayor’s 100th day on the job.

Per NY1, Adams is taking anti-viral medication and is also isolating.

Adams catching COVID has inspired Twitter to launch all the slander you can imagine. The Mayor being out and about at various events maskless isn’t helping his cause. There are also so far unsubstantiated claims that he knew he was exposed to COVID but still attended numerous events.

Of course we wish the guy a speedy recovery, but c’mon son.

