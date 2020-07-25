CLOSE
Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs

Posted 20 hours ago

Off-White Air Jordan IV

Source: Stadium Goods


Virgil Abloh became something of a punchline after losing a lot of respect from his fans and followers after donating a paltry $50 dollars in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As cancellations never truly last, fans are re-canceling the popular designer after striking out on his latest Off-White shoe collaboration with the Air Jordan brand.

The Off-White X Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneaker dropped Saturday (July 25), and immediately fans began striking out on grabbing a pair while shoe-shopping bot accounts bragged about their finds and resell value. With the Ls firmly in hand, Nike, SNKRS, and Abloh himself began catching strays on Twitter as a result.

The jokes have been flying all day on Twitter with some noting that they thought support fo Abloh’s brand was no longer a thing after just putting a Virgil down for the cause. We’ve got some of the funniest reactions listed below.

Photo: Stadium Goods

Off Night: Twitter Re-Cancels Virgil Abloh After Missing Out On New Air Jordan IVs

