Old Stare Face Bran Stark Memes Are The Best Memes #GameOfThrones

Ever since Bran Stark and all his weirdo stoicism culminated in him coming face to face with [SPOILERS] the Internet has been awash in memes.

Okay, spoilers below if for some reason you have yet to watch the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

As we were saying, ever since Bran caught the eye of Jaime Lannister in Winterfell, social media has been littered with hilarious memes. You surely recall it was Jaime tossing young Bran from a window that set him on the path to becoming the 3-Eyed Crow. But for now it’s all about the pettiness of Bran patiently waiting to stare down Mr. Lannister that we’re here for.

We don’t know what Bran will say or what will happen to the sister banger when he comes face to face with the rest of the Starks, but these jokes are going off.

Peep some of the best below.

