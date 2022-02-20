Omeretta The Great Has Alleged Atlanta Big Mad With “Sorry Not Sorry”

Omerettà The Great is an up and coming Atlanta rapper who has some of the hometown natives big mad. Her song and video for “Sorry Not Sorry” draws clear geographical distinctions as far as what really counts as “Atlanta,” and it has ruffled plenty of feathers.

Shot in the Truist Stadium parking lot, home of the Atlanta Braves (in Cobb County), Omeretta spits bars outlining what does and doesn’t county as Atlanta. Apparently, spots like Bankhead and Adamsville count, but places like Decatur, College Park (where this guy named 2 Chainz hails from) and Gwinnett do not. Who knew?

Well actually, the song has caused fierce debate with some folk co-signing and plenty of others crying foul. Expect the Clayyton County, Callege Park and East Point delegations to feel quite a ways.

When you mix in that certain places not actually in Atlanta have Atlanta addressed and this stuff can get confusing. Here’s a nice little TikTok primer those familiar with the 404 will appreciate it, unless you claim areas that have been relegated to the “outskirts.”

Peep more reactions in the gallery. Can we get an exception for Clayton County, though? Just saying.

