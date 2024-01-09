Oprah Winfrey Says There Is No Feud With Taraji P. Henon, Addresses ‘The Color Purple’s “Production Woes”

Oprah Winfrey Shuts Down Claims of Feud With Taraji. P Henson
Per Deadline:
“I heard I was trending yesterday. People were saying I was not supporting Taraji,” Winfrey said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes. “Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film, championing not only the behind-the-scenes production but also everything that everybody needed.”
She continued, “Whenever I heard that there was something that people needed — I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Bros., that’s the way the studio system works and we as producers, everybody gets their salary that’s negotiated by your team.”
Winfrey reiterated that whenever she “heard there was a problem with the cars” or “with the food” she would “step in and do whatever I could to make it right,” noting that Henson “would vouch for that and say that it’s true.”Winfrey also addressed the rumors of tension between herself and the Empire star after TikTok body language experts dissected a video of the cast and Winfrey at the Empire State Building. “There’s no validity to their being a thing between Taraji and I,” Winfrey said. Despite Oprah and other cast members Fantasia and Danelle Brooks clearing things up, people still have opinions. You can see those reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty
