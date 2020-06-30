Order In The Court: Khia Drags Lil Wayne By The Remaining Dreads, Twitter Clutches Pearls

The Thug Misses Khia has moved on from dragging Trina and now has set her sites on Lil Wayne

In a video that is making its rounds on social, Khia let Lil Wayne have it following his ridiculous statements in regards to Black Lives Matter and his thoughts on policing. The “My Neck, My Back” rapper who doesn’t bite her tongue dragged the Young Money general by the remaining dreads he has left.

“Let’s be real. Le Crusty has never been for the people. See that heroin done went to your head. Bitch, kill yourself ’cause again, you been out of order.”

Oh, she wasn’t done, Khia also had some words for Weezy’s 21-year-old daughter Reginae and her ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci who both attended a #cucumberchallenge themed party.

“We bet you would think of more to do if Résumé little stocky ass had a knee on her neck. If she had one, I bet you would be ready to fight then, E.T., wouldn’t you? Or maybe not? ‘Cause you ain’t never loved any Black bitches that you fu**ed with. You didn’t even love your mammy, your gritty, gritty grandmammy…”

I ain’t never heard nobody get this disrespectful dog I love it! 😭😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/tHnXoCyLcO — 🦅JULIO🦅 (@_DonJulio1) June 29, 2020

Twitter is currently in stitches over the dragging and, for the most part, is siding with Khia. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

