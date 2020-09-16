Our future Vice President (hopefully) Kamala Harris and her choice of footwear have been all the rage on social media.
When you find something that works, you stick with it. Kamala Harris has been receiving praise for her deplaning videos, mostly because of the fact she steps of the PJ (that’s private jet) with some good footwear, and she exudes so much swag and grace when doing so. She caught social media’s attention when she hopped off the jet, rocking a pair of classic Chuck Taylors.
During a recent trip to California to link up with Governor Gavin Newsome to inspect the damage from the ongoing wildfires that are ravaging the west coast, she hopped the jet wearing a pair of what many believed were “butters” aka “constructs” aka Timbs.
Now close up, we are not so sure what brand of boots they are. They could be one of the many different variations of Timberland boots. One Twitter user called them the Burlington Butters. LOL
BUT, regardless of what brand they are, Senator Harris rocked them with the utmost confidence and swag, and many people appreciated it. Also, she was inspecting the devastation left behind by the wildfires, so who would wear construction boots while doing that? Hell, compared to what we got in the White House right now, it’s an absolute breath of fresh air to see we could possibly not only have Vice President who truly cares about what is going on in the country but also looks cool doing it.
So go on Ms.Harris keep these deplaning videos coming. We ain’t mad at them at all. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty
Our Future M.V.P (Hopefully) Kamala Harris & Her “Timbs” Had Twitter’s Attention was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Bingo
Or maybe Kamala’s a normal person who wears Timbs and Chucks like everyone else https://t.co/gNsI93Thup— United for the People (@people4kam) September 16, 2020
2. Whatever these boots are she wears them so well.
Kamala THEE Harris in Timbs.— Sarah J. Galvez (@SJ_Galvez) September 15, 2020
I repeat, our next Vice President in Timbs pic.twitter.com/3QnBhzF7qt
3. Exactly
If hot sauce and Timbs bother you then vote for Trump. His white supremacist followers and administration should do better because we know how much they love our black and brown asses. This tweet is the definition of weak.— Flo💛Rida-Politics-Kamalas-Bodyguard (@Sole4My) September 16, 2020
4. Not mad at the excitment
Kamala THEE Harris in Timbs.— 🤦🏾 (@absololutely) September 16, 2020
5. Important
Ok, so no bullshit...— Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 16, 2020
I just had the biggest “That’s ME!” representation moment watching this that I think I’ve ever experienced; even moreso than through 8 years of Michelle LaVaughn Robinson.
This clip is ME.
And that really is an incredible feeling. https://t.co/UGXvr3KJPY
6.
#Theview Kamala! it’s our next Vice President in Timbs! #Trending pic.twitter.com/JFd90GVNvp— The Juggernaut (@nokoekim) September 16, 2020
7. Say that loud for the people in the back.
Prolly cause they’re hiking Timbs, not Buttas to stunt in. She was checkin out wildfire damage bruh. Don’t no black person in they right mind wear Buttas to the wilderness pic.twitter.com/2PnSy5MdKf— Drew Comments (@sjs856) September 16, 2020
8. Say that again.
She’s been stepping out in Timbs since she was running for President. Y’all are just now paying attention https://t.co/QR6SQ6Vv7e— Gigi (@iRackBrains) September 16, 2020
9. ASAP
10.
So Kamala Harris can’t wear Timbs to a disaster zone? Sometimes Black people just want to complain. Do you prefer she wear heels? Melania wears heels 24/7 and doesn’t even know how to use a shovel. pic.twitter.com/8dGxcoYvLW— Just Sam™ (@JustSam__) September 16, 2020