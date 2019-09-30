OWL2019: The San Franciso Shock Make Case For Overwatch League Dominance At Grand Finals

Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, was fittingly the home of the matchup which could have been the setup for an intense rivalry in the Overwatch League for years to come. The San Francisco Shock and Vancouver Titans took the stage at the Wells Fargo Center to determine who will be crowned the champion of the league’s second season.

Being this was our first venture into the world of Esports, we had no idea what to expect when we arrived at Wells Fargo Center. Speaking with Activision Blizzard’s chief marketing officer, Daniel Cherry, and other representatives they said we were in for a treat. We are happy to report they were not exaggerating at all. Like any big sporting event, the Overwatch League came with all the bells and whistles and honestly better live musical entertainment.

Before the doors to the Wells Fargo Center were opened to the sold-out crowd, fans hung outside at a fan festival. There they got to participate in many Overwatch related activities while enjoying tunes.

Before he hit the OWL 2019 Grand Finals stage, DJ, songwriter, and Overwatch aficionado Zedd stopped by the Bud Light zone to take a quick flick with waiting fans.

Quickly after that, we got word it was time to head inside to see what it’s like to be apart of an authentic Esports moment. As soon as you get a glimpse of the high tech stage setup, the tons of screaming fans you are immediately put on notice. Esports is definitely something to be taken seriously.

Before the epic showdown between the San Francisco Shock and Vancouver Titans took place, Zedd hit the stage to get the crowd amped. Zedd didn’t waste his moment performing his biggest hits, “The Middle” featuring Maren Morris, Grey, and that Alessia Cara backed “Stay.” Before he wrapped up, he had a big surprise up his sleeve bringing out YG’s boo Kehlani to perform his current buzzing single “Good Thing.”

With the crowd’s energy all the way up, it was time to bring the two teams to the stage. First, the clear favorites, the San Franciso Shock were led by Jay “Sinatraa” Won and Philly native Matthew “Super” DeLisi was introduced to the raucous crowd of gamers, streamers, and cosplayers. Immediately after the Vancouver Titans led by the rookie of the year Hyo-Jong “Haksal” Kim and Kim “SLIME” Sung-jun.

Once the action kicked off, the Shock showed why they were the clear cut favorites to take home that guap. While the score didn’t reflect it, the match was intense. With the Titan’s Hyojong “Haksal” Kim showcasing some awe-inspiring moves leading to the best moments of the evening. In the end, it was the combination of OWL’s MVP, Sinatraa and his masterful use of Doomfist with the Grand Final’s MVP Choi “ChoiHyoBin” Hyo-bin clutch play.

The anticipation leading up to the deciding moment in the arena was palpable. Once it was all said and done the insanely loud roar of the crowd, the confetti and pyrotechnics provided an experience, unlike anything we have ever experienced.

When the dust settled, the Shock took home the rather large championship trophy and the $1.1 million purse.

Just like any other sport, there was a press conference following the match. Up first was the Titans who for the most part, look very dejected with their coach doing most of the talking and taking all of the blame for their performance. BUT on the bright side going home with $600,000 in runner-up prize money isn’t so bad either. You can rest assured the Titans will use this defeat as motivation to see that they are back in the big show.

Immediately following Titan’s was the champs, the San Francisco Shock and they came in rocking their championship drip along while carrying their recently acquired hardware. While taking questions from the gathered press in the room, led by Sinatraa, their confidence could be immediately felt. When asked if they would have still beat the Titan’s without the adoption of the recently introduced 2-2-2 format? Won let out an emphatic yes with the rest of the team agreeing.

With Shock owner, Andy Miller confirming the team is coming back as constructed, expect the season 2 Overwatch League champs to be in contention for titles for years to come. For more photos from the Overwatch League 2019, Grand Finals hit the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

