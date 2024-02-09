Close
Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West Over Unauthorized Sample

Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West Over Unauthorized “War Pigs” Use, Social Media Reacts

Published on February 9, 2024
It is the year 2024, and even Ozzy Osbourne has had enough of Kanye West. In an all caps screed the OG rocker shared on social media, he chastised Ye for the unauthorized use of his classic cut “War Pigs,” with Black Sabbath, and wants no parts of the antisemite.
Apparently, Ye did ask for permission to sample the track on his forthcoming—already delayed multiple times—collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures. However, Osbourne told the Chicago multihyphenate, “Nah,” and then got wind that Ye used it anyway during a listening session for said project in Chi-Town this past Thursday (Feb. 8) night.
Osbourne got wind of it and makes it clear Ye is in his no fly zone. “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTCTION [sic] OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” [sic] FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!” https://www.instagram.com/p/C3JC7kpy93G/ To be clear, John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne, the same guy who infamously bit the head off a live bat (he’s claimed he thought it was rubber) during a show and has been accused of Satanism, is taking the moral high ground when it comes to Ye. If you say that was on your bingo card, we’re calling you a liar. This is only the latest sample Ye has yet to clear for Vultures since the Backstreet Boys reportedly didn’t give the official go for an “Everbody” sample but it seems like that’s actually cool since it was re-sung. Also, it wasn’t lost on the Internets that Ozzy co-splayed Kanye West for Halloween 2023.
What a time. Peep social media reactions to Ozzy Osbourne being an antisemitic Ye critic in the comments.

