Paolo Banchero & Dejounte Murray Might Be The New NBA Rivalry To Watch

Paolo Banchero , the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, got a bit of a rude awakening from one of his colleagues from the league over the weekend. The teen Orlando Magics big man apparently has some static with Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, this after a testy exchange on the court spilled over to social media as well.

Paolo Banchero, 19, and Dejounte Murray, 25, squared off in NBA Hall of Fame legend Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament and a clip from the event has since gone viral. The footage in question features Banchero guarding Murray on the ball with Murray faking out Banchero, bouncing the ball off his backside, going around the player, and tossing himself an alley-oop dunk off the background then throwing the ball with attitude toward Banchero.

The good folks at Bleacher Report caught Murray taking to social media and explaining why he showed up Banchero in such dramatic fashion.

“You tried to flex that #1 pick sh*t on me when I been rooting for you when you was a kid asking to rebound for me. Don’t get on this Internet saying nothing…you changed from the humble kid you always was and I stand on real sh*t boy and you know. You made it and changed and I lost all respect,” read the first part of Murray’s comment.

He added, “Stay humble this life you in is real now ain’t no joke. I still wanna see you win [be]cause that’s who I am.”

Murray’s comments apparently came after Banchero made public mention that Murray unfollowed him on Instagram, thus sparking the passionate response seen above.

Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray apparently have a relationship that stretches back to Banchero’s amateur days so perhaps these two can mend whatever was broken ahead of the season. Otherwise, circle all Magic versus Hawks games on your calendars.

