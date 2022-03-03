Pat Sajak Defends ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Players Who Goofed On Solving “Another Feather In Your Cap” Riddle

Wheel Of Fortune made its debut in 1975 with its current host taking on the duties dating back to 1981 and owns the distinction of being the longest-running game show host of all time. Sajak took to Twitter to defend some contestants who had trouble solving what many observers at home assumed was a solvable riddle, but the veteran hosts shared his views that it’s easy to be great at the game from the comforts of one’s couch.

On Wednesday (March 2), Sajak, 75, took up arms for contestants Laura Machado, Christopher Coleman, and Thomas Lipscomb, who all had trouble figuring out the riddle, as noted in the video below from a reported former Wheel of Fortune champion and current enthusiast, WheelRob10.

Sajak, who has seen his fair share of world-solving fails for the nearly 40 season arc of Wheel of Fortune, laid out his thoughts in a thread that folks who reacted to the moment lead with a little more kindness.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak’s thread began.

He followed with, “Last night’s “Feather in your cap” puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening. The first attempted solve was “Feather in your hat” which, by the way, is how a lot of people say it. So all three players thought it was a good solve, and were stunned when I said it was wrong.”

