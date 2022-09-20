Pat Sajak Ripped For Photo With Grimy GOPer Greene

There was an uproar on Twitter over the weekend as a photo of game show host Pat Sajak and far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was posted on the platform.
The longtime host of Wheel of Fortune was the subject of some heavy backlash as a photo of him smiling alongside the controversial House of Representatives member from Georgia and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Brian Glenn. The image was shared on Twitter by the watchdog group Patriot Takes on Sunday night (September 17th). There was no further information on where or when the picture was taken.
The account went on to post images of deleted tweets attributed to Sajak’s official Twitter account from years ago which displayed some problematic views. Sajak has been known as a conservative for quite some years -there was also information revealed on Twitter amid the backlash that he’s also a chairman of the board of Hillsdale College, a conservative liberal arts college in Michigan. The photo reveal has caused many online to post their outrage at him hanging out with Greene. Greene has a lengthy history of abusive and bigoted behavior during her time in office, with many calling her a “Nazi” among other things (like supporting former President Donald Trump & booing President Biden during the State of The Union). In addition, it has been rumored that Sajak is planning to retire after four decades of serving as Wheel of Fortune’s host.
The responses on Twitter were almost uniform in their disdain for Sajak and Greene. Representatives for the game show host and politician didn’t respond to press requests for comment. Here’s a sampling of the response to the image.
1. Marc Lamont Hill
The Temple University professor and writer had an observation and a question: “First Chuck Woolery, now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts trash?”
2. Brown Eyed Susan
This Twitter user had a simple quip as their caption: “Vanna, I’ll take a KKK please.”
3. Diana Gonzalez
A retired health journalist, Gonzalez declared that she would no longer watch Wheel of Fortune after the photo was posted.
4. Outspoken
This Twitter user shared a photo of the Wheel of Fortune board with a straightforward sentiment: “Pat Sajak Hangs Out With Nazis.”
5. John Fuselgang
The Sirius XM radio host and comedian didn’t pass up a chance to jab Sajak for the photo.
6. Jon Cooper
The former campaign manager for former President Barack Obama threw a shot directly at the game show host: “Hey @patsajak, I’d like to buy a couple of letters. May I have an F-U?”
7. Jarrett Hill
Hill, a writer and president of the National Association of Black Journalists’ L.A. chapter put his bid in for the role of host on the game show.
8. Emily Brandwin
The comedian and former CIA member had quite the quip: “I’d like an R, C, S, T, and an A.”
9. Franklin Leonard
Not to be outdone, the contributing Vanity Fair editor added his own take: “I’ll go with K, Pat.” “Well I have good news for you: There are three Ks!”