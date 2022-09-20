Pat Sajak Ripped For Photo With Grimy GOPer Greene

CLOSE

There was an uproar on Twitter over the weekend as a photo of game show host Pat Sajak and far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was posted on the platform.

The longtime host of Wheel of Fortune was the subject of some heavy backlash as a photo of him smiling alongside the controversial House of Representatives member from Georgia and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Brian Glenn. The image was shared on Twitter by the watchdog group Patriot Takes on Sunday night (September 17th). There was no further information on where or when the picture was taken.

The account went on to post images of deleted tweets attributed to Sajak’s official Twitter account from years ago which displayed some problematic views. Sajak has been known as a conservative for quite some years -there was also information revealed on Twitter amid the backlash that he’s also a chairman of the board of Hillsdale College, a conservative liberal arts college in Michigan. The photo reveal has caused many online to post their outrage at him hanging out with Greene. Greene has a lengthy history of abusive and bigoted behavior during her time in office, with many calling her a “Nazi” among other things (like supporting former President Donald Trump & booing President Biden during the State of The Union). In addition, it has been rumored that Sajak is planning to retire after four decades of serving as Wheel of Fortune’s host.

The responses on Twitter were almost uniform in their disdain for Sajak and Greene. Representatives for the game show host and politician didn’t respond to press requests for comment. Here’s a sampling of the response to the image.

