Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Sparks Silly Generation War On Twitter #PepsiHalftime

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was announced last year and it was largely accepted as a suitable blend of some of music’s biggest acts. Now that the big show has concluded, folks on Twitter are attempting to figure out if the set catered more to Generation X or Millenials instead of simply praising the moment for the greatness it was.

Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13) gave the fans in attendance and at home one of the more competitive NFL championship moments in quite some time with the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with the final score of 23-20. Those who didn’t have much stock invested in the game itself certainly tuned in for the halftime set, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

On paper, the list of acts is some of the most potent to ever exist across the 1990s through the 21st Century, with Dre and Snoo covering about three decades between their career lengths alone. Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hip & R&B, especially shined during her brief set and a surprise appearance from 50 Cent was met with high applause.

During the set, Dre and Snoop commanded much of the halftime show’s runtime but Eminem’s show-stealing “Lose Yourself” performance was notable. Lamar proved that he might very well be Hip-Hop’s best performer, and fans were treated to yet another surprise moment when Anderson .Paak took to the drums during the second half of the set playing with passion.

It was rumored that the NFL warned against Snoop Dogg wearing gang colors, which he obviously ignored due to his outfit choice. Dr. Dre was allegedly warned against using any anti-police lyrics, which was also sidestepped. Lastly, Eminem kneeled at the end of the set and that was reportedly warned against as well. As one can imagine, critics have chimed in far and wide over the expressions of the artists.

But who cares, right? The show was amazing to almost anyone who watched and that’s the entire point of the halftime entertainment set. The debate over who it was for won’t lead anywhere and draws more divisive lines in the sand that we as a nation don’t need more of.

We’re primarily focused on the generational war that cropped up on Twitter in the wake of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and we’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Sparks Silly Generation War On Twitter #PepsiHalftime was originally published on hiphopwired.com