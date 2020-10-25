Peter Gunz Actually Is The New Host Of ‘Cheaters’, Twitter Reacts To New Trailer

We didn’t initially believe it ourselves, but it’s all true. Peter Pankey aka rapper Peter Gunz of “Deja Vu” and Love & Hip Hop fame is indeed the new host of Cheaters.
A fresh trailer for the new season that clearly shows Mr. Pankey holding it down as significant others get the bad news that their partners are cheating on them has hit the Internets, and we’ll never be the same. Mind you, there’s already been a clip of Gunz on duty that made the rounds, but it is what it is.
In the clip, Gunz is seeing comforting who we presume is a woman scorned with a hug and the words, “You’re beautiful, you’re going to get something way better than that, I promise you that.”
Gunz also tells another person, who we’re assuming got busted cheating, “I know the game, I been down this road, I was with you.”
Where is the lie? It is not lost on many that Gunz got his girlfriend and his ex-wife pregnant at about the same time, allegedly.
Also, nuff respect to the legend Joey Greco who got shanked for all his hard work and survived.
Peep more reactions below.
1.
Imagine Peter gunz rollin up on you talkin bout why you cheating... pic.twitter.com/bv7Z4tUYXB— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) October 25, 2020
2.
I thought they were bullshittin when they said Peter Gunz was hosting cheaters...but they were dead ass serious 😂😂😂 https://t.co/TAUGWaF8Ve— Sir Dennis Morrow (@TheGreatKingSIR) October 25, 2020
3.
Who had Peter Gunz hosting Cheaters on their 2020 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/qnveEPiFg3— BRUCE (@bruce__kush) October 25, 2020
4.
Lmaoo the fact that they got Peter Gunz. A Tier one veteran cheater as the new host is Hilarious 😂😂😭 https://t.co/h1nstBmhXL— I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) October 25, 2020
5.
Peter Gunz got his wife & girlfriend pregnant at the same...What time this shit come on? https://t.co/NYdbcQkwIO— TEE (@Tq_does_it1) October 25, 2020
6.
not peter gunz. not the man that impregnated his wife AND his gf at the same time. cheaters got the ultimate cheater pic.twitter.com/TwMT7XzydU— ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@citlallijanett_) October 25, 2020
7.
LMFAOOOO dawg they wildin for not updating the graphics or voice or nothin... just threw Peter Gunz in there 💀 https://t.co/aIasVhAPMC— DT THE SURGEON 🎨💉🩸 (@OfficialDTexada) October 25, 2020
8.
9.
Peter Gunz hosting cheaters now pic.twitter.com/tGRXsjBuRW— Brother Sunflower (@u_can_HateMeNow) October 25, 2020
10.
Lmao aye if Peter Gunz get Future as a guest host on a episode of Cheaters that might be one the greatest moments in Tv history 😂😂— I EAT 🐱 FOR EBT (@TheRealEWILLZ) October 25, 2020