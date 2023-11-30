Phony Starkin’: Whiny Elon Musk Tells Advertisers “Go F*ck Yourself”, X Roasts Him

Whiny Elon Musk Tells Advertisers "Go F--- yourself", X Roasts Him
Elon Musk caused a major stir during a seminar when he told advertisers aiming to stop business on X “Go F— yourself”. Tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a conversation at the New York Times DealBook Summit at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday (November 29). When the Tesla founder was asked by moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin about the wave of companies pulling their advertising from X, formerly known as Twitter after his amplifying antisemitic comments, he responded forcefully. “I don’t want them to advertise,” he said “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself.”
Anti-racism scholar Tim Wise shared his thoughts on Musk's attitude.
This X user reiterated a common feeling voiced by most X users since Musk's acquisition of the platform.
This clip captured the moment when Musk mistakenly called moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin "Jonathan".
This user raised a very good point.
This user drew a comparison of Musk with the reclusive millionaire Howard Hughes.
