Pittsburgh Pirates Honor Mac Miller With Special Tribute

The Pittsburgh Pirates honored late rapper Mac Miller by giving away special bobbleheads at their home game against the Chicago White Sox.

The first 20,000 fans at PNC Park received the limited-edition figure, and some even showed up as early as 10 a.m., hours before the game started, just to make sure they got one. The bobblehead shows Mac wearing a white Pirates jersey with the number “412,” which represents Pittsburgh’s area code. It also includes his “Most Dope” finger tattoos, a black and gold yin-yang hat, and even plays his hit song “Knock Knock” with the press of a button.

The giveaway was part of the team’s “Yinzerpalooza” weekend, a yearly event that celebrates all things Pittsburgh. Mac Miller, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, had a strong connection to the city. He once threw the first pitch at a Pirates game in 2015. Sadly, the Pittsburgh native passed away in 2018, but his legacy lives on through his music and community work.

The Pirates also released a Mac Miller t-shirt, sold at the stadium’s clubhouse store. Part of the money made from the shirt went to the Mac Miller Fund, which helps provide music programs for underprivileged kids and supports young people in the music industry who are struggling with addiction.

Mac’s family attended the game, including his mother, Karen Meyers, who wore a jersey that said “Mom” with the number 92, the year Mac was born. She also threw out the first pitch before the game. Although the Pirates lost to the White Sox 10-4, the night was more about remembering and honoring Mac than the final score.

Earlier this year, Mac Miller’s estate released Balloonerism, an album recorded around the same time as “Faces“. It was well-received by fans and critics. With the success of this tribute night, there could be more events or collaborations with Mac’s family in the future.

