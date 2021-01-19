Pluto vs. Cactus Jack: Twitter Debates A Possible Future & Travis Scott VERZUZ Battle

VERZUZ was one of the few bright spots to emerge in the past year, becoming must-watch entertainment and sparking renewed interest in the catalogs of current and future legends. After news broke thats manager was kicking around the idea of a matchup between Future and Travis Scott , fans on Twitter have been debating the potential clash.

From what we gathered, Twitter account @CmplxAmbition appeared to be the first to tweet the plans of the VERZUZ, adding in the thread that Gary Marella, who is business partners with Timbaland, said in a Clubhouse room that the discussions are true and that VERZUZ may expand into the areas of sport and comedy.

Further in the thread, it was highlighted that a member of Future’s management team said via a quote tweet reply their side hasn’t been contacted as of yet, saying that the rumors are “not true” in response.

Whether or not this is just a negotiation tactic or that talks between all parties have yet to take place, the excitement of the battle between two of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars has some fans imagining how the events would play out.

As of late, VERZUZ has been beset by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to two cancellations of a showdown between Ashani and Keyshia Cole. The original format of VERZUZ was a socially-distant celebration of two artists or groups by way of Instagram Live’s split-camera function and has since involved to full-on live battles with set designs and more.

There has been some chatter that the event could return to that format but it might be too large of a deal to scale back to its former format, considering some of the technical issues and woes suffered by some.

Via Twitter, fans are having a classic debate of who would be victorious should Future and Travis Scott engages in the friendly battle. We’ve got those reactions below.

Timbaland's manager says they're working on a Travis Scott & Future Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/wsFK7Ez3Yd — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 18, 2021

Photo: Getty

