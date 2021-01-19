Pluto vs. Cactus Jack: Twitter Debates A Possible Future & Travis Scott VERZUZ Battle

VERZUZ was one of the few bright spots to emerge in the past year, becoming must-watch entertainment and sparking renewed interest in the catalogs of current and future legends. After news broke that Timbaland’s manager was kicking around the idea of a matchup between Future and Travis Scott, fans on Twitter have been debating the potential clash.
From what we gathered, Twitter account @CmplxAmbition appeared to be the first to tweet the plans of the VERZUZ, adding in the thread that Gary Marella, who is business partners with Timbaland, said in a Clubhouse room that the discussions are true and that VERZUZ may expand into the areas of sport and comedy.
Further in the thread, it was highlighted that a member of Future’s management team said via a quote tweet reply their side hasn’t been contacted as of yet, saying that the rumors are “not true” in response.
Whether or not this is just a negotiation tactic or that talks between all parties have yet to take place, the excitement of the battle between two of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars has some fans imagining how the events would play out.
As of late, VERZUZ has been beset by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to two cancellations of a showdown between Ashani and Keyshia Cole. The original format of VERZUZ was a socially-distant celebration of two artists or groups by way of Instagram Live’s split-camera function and has since involved to full-on live battles with set designs and more.
There has been some chatter that the event could return to that format but it might be too large of a deal to scale back to its former format, considering some of the technical issues and woes suffered by some.
Via Twitter, fans are having a classic debate of who would be victorious should Future and Travis Scott engages in the friendly battle. We’ve got those reactions below.
1.
Travis Scott after Future pulls out Codeine Crazy, March Madness, & Fuck up some commas back to back to back pic.twitter.com/Po9Jttk8XG— Ryan (@YeezyTaughtMe72) January 19, 2021
2.
Travis Scott: M&M's, sweet like candy cane, Drop the top, pop it, let it bang..— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) January 19, 2021
Future: I JUST FUCKED YOUR BITCH IN SOME GUCCI FLIP FLOPS
Travis: pic.twitter.com/xN3eT5ppnX
3.
Travis Scott will get fucking annihilated in a Verzuz against Future. Please don’t— IDidIt (@YourMusicWhore) January 19, 2021
4.
Whoever decides to go through with a Travis Scott vs. Future verzuz battle is setting Travis up for failure.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) January 19, 2021
5.
I don’t know which 15 year old Fortnite Stan needs to hear this but Future would absolutely murder Travis Scott in a hit battle— Ryan (@YeezyTaughtMe72) January 18, 2021
6.
future gon play 56 nights and the white travis scott fans gon think sicko mode can win 😭😭😭😭— uzi drop proud of u ✞ (@xviijaa) January 19, 2021
7.
Travis Scott vs Future matchup report: pic.twitter.com/r90TgtrauC— Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) January 19, 2021
8.
i think a travis scott and future hit battle would be closer than a lot of y’all are saying— brown (@BrownRapFan) January 19, 2021
9.
Prayers up for Travis Scott and his family. https://t.co/uOfC443IAT— Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) January 18, 2021
10.
Lol...comparing future with Travis Scott is like comparing drake with Lil baby😂...just "mask off" will smoke everything Travis has ever released... wait.. If not for Drake..Travis Scott will still be an underground artist😂..— Jeff 💸💸 (@Swagger_jeffrey) January 19, 2021