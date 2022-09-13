PnB Rock Tributes Pour In From The Hip-Hop & Music Community

CLOSE

PnB Rock was needlessly shot and killed on Monday (September 12) while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffle location in Los Angeles, and the shock of the news is still spreading. On social media, tributes from some of PnB Rock’s contemporaries have cropped up in the hours since the news of his death spread wide.

PnB Rock, 30, was dining with his girlfriend at the famed soul food restaurant at its South Los Angeles location when the assailant entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and demanding Rock’s property, according to one account from CBS Los Angeles. It was a brazen robbery attempt at the incident that occurred around 1:20 PM local time. Whispers on social media state that the area where Roscoe’s is located has a reputation for being a rough area.

PnB Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was reportedly shot several times and later succumbed to his wounds in a nearby hospital. The suspect is still at large according to several accounts from news outlets.

The 2017 XXL Freshmen alum collaborated with the likes of YFN Lucci, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, and others. PnB Rock leaves behind two daughters, and a recent interview with the artist revealed that he was the victim of a recent attempted robbery while out with one of his children and girlfriend.

Meek Mill, Drake, and others shared tributes for PnB Rock. We have those listed out below.

