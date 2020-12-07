Pocket Watch: Cardi B Gets Dragged For $88K Purse Pondering Jig

Sometimes you gotta read the Twitter room, especially if you’re a celebrity. Case in point, Cardi B is getting taken to task for contemplating dropping $88,000 on a handbag, in 2020.
Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
“Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting,” tweeted the Bronx rapper on Sunday (Dec. 6).
Your money is your money, but considering we’re in the midst of a pandemic that he left too many unemployed and hurting financially, it didn’t go over well.
Many also pointed out a myriad of issues—an eviction crisis, unemployment benefits expiring, etc.—that made Cardi B’s comment particulary tone deaf.
read the room https://t.co/4LHz92ewSX
— sheabutterfemme. (@sheabutterfemme) December 6, 2020
Shortly thereafter, Cardi attempted a clean up on aisle struggle. She then tweeted, “Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy.”
Any charity or foundation drop your receipts 🧾 under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020
However, the damage had been done. This is Twitter, where even an innocent mistake may get you dragged for filth. The “WAP” rapper is catching hell right now, but she’ll be alright.
Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but 👌🏽
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
That said, peep some of the particularly pointed slander below. But also worth noting is that Cardi has plenty of defenders, too.
1. Bardi has her defenders, too.
remember when @iamcardib bought a whole store out for these orphanage children in Nigeria?— CardiBArchive (@CardiBArchive) December 7, 2020
can you believe that doesn't cause as much attention as an 88k bag pic.twitter.com/Ao0WG2jRk6
LMFAO i don't like cardi b but THE CARDI B FAN ATE HER UP AND LEFT NO CRUMBS 😭✋🏻 pic.twitter.com/28RDN9rOb6— Sim🧛🏼♀️ (@unicornsmoothie) December 7, 2020
"Dear Cardi B,Thank you for giving me money. Don't spend what's left.♥️" pic.twitter.com/uiaDxjoe9X— Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) December 7, 2020
Sooooooo......do ya want me to show ya the purse ? 😩😂😂— iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020
Cardi B promoted Bernie Sanders for president and seems to have no clue as to why her fan base might be mad about an 88k purse. Girl, you fed this beast. This is what the stupidity of limousine socialism looks like.— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 7, 2020
I expect her to be our next president.
If @iamcardib wants to buy a damn GOAT thats her business, and its HER MONEY. I could never clock someone else’s pockets.— Lola (@Lola___XXX) December 7, 2020
I think a lot of people are missing the point. The problem is not the purse. Buy the damn purse if you want, you don’t have to announce the price girl!! Just say, there is this purse I wanna buy, what should I do? You do work hard. And you are humble. I think the way u said it..— Gurkan (@gurkyfromturkey) December 7, 2020
Not A White Girl Taking Up Space At Spelman, Cardi B, Meek, Floyd v. Paul, Not Jt, Queen Naija And Police Brutality All Trending In One Night 🙄 Lemme Log Off pic.twitter.com/Ndh5QnJCep— t. fenty ❄️ (@taliya_h_arris) December 7, 2020
The internet is currently eating up Cardi, Ari, JT, Santana, and Queen Naija pic.twitter.com/H7PQflK9rX— 😎Shay-Boogie🤘🏾 (@HeartBreakSeun) December 7, 2020
Sis, there's an eviction crisis, folks can't feed their families, students are drowning in debt, and people are sick with and dying of COVID. Most of us don't have the luxury of $88 temptations so hearing you're trying to drop $88k on a purse feels hella wrong. pic.twitter.com/0mR7QGhtW8— Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) December 6, 2020