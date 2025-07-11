Popeyes isn’t playing any games with McDonald’s.

The Louisiana-born chicken spot just dropped its new Chicken Wraps for a limited time, and right when fans were loving the heat, McDonald’s came sliding in with the return of their Snack Wraps. Coincidence? Popeyes says nah, that’s a straight-up “fowl move.” In true 2025 fashion, with an A.I.-powered diss track. Yep, the chain brought in artificial intelligence to write and rap a whole track going straight at Ronald McDonald, and it’s packed with flavor, jokes, and bars.

This wasn’t just audio, either. The diss came with a wild animated video where Ronald’s looking lost in the kitchen, goofy as ever, while Popeyes characters bring the heat with lines about real ingredients, bold spice, and who’s really running the chicken game.

One line that’s already gone viral “Food be tasting funny when the clown be in the kitchen.” It’s a direct hit, throwing shade at McDonald’s Snack Wraps and putting Popeyes’ quality front and center.

The A.I.-generated lyrics don’t hold back. They flex hard on crispy chicken done right, real seasoning blends, and wraps that “don’t tap out.” Meanwhile, Ronald is shown stumbling through recipes, looking clueless while a flashy chicken in a Popeyes apron stunts with confidence.

Popeye’s social media team may be giving Wendy’s team a run for their money. This diss track is just the latest example of how the brand keeps its name in the conversation, and its wraps in everyone’s hands. Whether you’re team Popeyes or just here for the roast, one thing’s clear, this beef—well, chicken—is cooked to perfection.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to the diss track below.

Popeyes Serves McDonald’s Five Piece and A Side of Bars In New A.I. Diss Track was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.