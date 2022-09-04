CLOSE

Pat Stay, a popular battle rapper who took on some of the culture’s best, is reportedly dead after a stabbing incident over the weekend. According to still developing reports. Stay was stabbed inside a Halifax nightclub and died Sunday (September 4) morning.

Canadian news outlet CBC News has the most detailed account we’ve seen thus far regarding Pat Stay and the passing. There isn’t much information out publicly but Stay’s name was trending early Sunday morning with speculation that he passed away.

According to the outlet, Stay hailed from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in Canada. It appears that Pat Stay was both his given and stage name. Just days ago, Stay, known for his towering figure, big voice, and penchant for humorous punchlines, realized a diss track towards The Game beckoning the Compton rapper to respond.

Maryland battle rapper Tay Roc shared a video of his battle with Pat Stay, along with a loving message for his fallen comrade via Twitter. Roc was joined by many others in the community, and those just outside of it including the likes of rapper Ransom, Mickey Factz, and The Alchemist among others.

As news of Pat Stay’s death began to spread, many in the battle rap and Hip-Hop community expressed their condolences. We’ve got those reactions below.

Rest in Peace to Pat Stay.

—

Photo:

The post Popular Battle Rapper Pat Stay Reportedly Dead After Stabbing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Popular Battle Rapper Pat Stay Reportedly Dead After Stabbing was originally published on hiphopwired.com