Milwaukee is reeling after a late-night shooting left two people dead and three others hurt near Water and Michigan streets, a popular nightlife spot downtown.

One of the victims has reportedly been identified as OG Tweezy, a well-known local promoter and artist, according to WTMJ-TV.

The shooting went down on Saturday. Tweezy was reportedly out working, promoting one of the local bars, when gunfire broke out. Friends say he wasn’t involved in any trouble; he just got caught in the chaos. OG Tweezy wasn’t just a promoter; he had an impact on Milwaukee’s music and club scene. The second person who died hasn’t been named yet, and police are still investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of now.

As the city processes this tragedy, social media has been flooded with tributes, memories, and heartbreak from those who knew Tweezy. His impact on the community won’t be forgotten any time soon. Many people in the city even dubbed him the “Mayor of Milwaukee” because of how well-known and connected he was in the local scene.

Our thoughts go out to OG Tweezy’s family, friends, and everyone feeling this loss. Updates will follow as more details come in.

Popular Milwaukee Promoter & Artist OG Tweezy Reportedly Killed In Shooting was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.