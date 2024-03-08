Pray or Prey?: Draya Michele 39, Reveals She’s Pregnant By Jalen Green, 22, NBA X Is In Shambles

Congratulations are in order since influencer and model Draya Michele revealed that she is pregnant. However, the social media slander is rapidly escalating since many are pointing out that there is a 17 year age gap been her soon to be baby daddy, NBA player Jalen Green, who is 22.It was long-rumored that the pair was a couple and per 2024 IG model protocol , Michele took to IG to reveal she and Green had a bun in the oven. While bigging up International Women’s Day, she dropped a heartfelt message along with glamour shots of her and her baby bump.

“As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence .

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom