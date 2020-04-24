President Donald Trump Wants Us To Die By Disinfectant To Combat COVID-19

President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings have been disastrous despite the fact the former business mogul is flanked by actual experts that he often fails to listen to. In a bizarre moment during Thursday’s briefing, Trump suggested injecting disinfectants into human bodies which, as anyone with sense knows, would harm or possibly kill a person.

Trump made the suggestion after William “Bill” Bryan, the acting undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security spoke about how disinfectants, warmer weather, and sunlight impact the spread of the novel coronavirus. Bryan explained how Lysol and rubbing alcohol kills the virus while adding that direct sunlight could eliminate the virus in the air and on surfaces.

The president took this as a cue to put on a tinfoil hat and dust off his imaginary science degree to make one of the most dangerous suggestions yet in combating COVID-19.

“I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”

Trump then turned to his task force to inquire about injecting ultraviolet light inside the body to kill the virus although that wasn’t anywhere near the ballpark that Bryan was pitching his ideas in.

Since that briefing, the makers Lysol and Dettol both have warned Americans against these dangerous practices.

On Twitter, the president is catching a ton of well-deserved criticism for his utterances. We have those listed out below.

Trump has apparently already tried the bleach injections and I think the results speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/6itGX95ZJk — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) April 24, 2020

From the guy who brought you the classic hits of nuking hurricanes, windmills cause cancer, and raking leaves can prevent forest fires, comes the all new single of “injecting disinfectant can cure COVID19”. https://t.co/Ct9X102zaB — Nathan H. Rubin (@NathanHRubin) April 24, 2020

