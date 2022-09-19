President Joe Biden Gains High Remarks After ’60 Minutes’ Interview

CLOSE

President Joe Biden sat down with 60 Minutes and took on tough questions about the economy, COVID-19, and the ongoing happenings with Donald Trump. After the interview aired, many praised President Biden for his poise although there were the requisite critics.

President Joe Biden and 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley covered a variety of bases, with Pelley opening up by mentioning some of President Biden’s big ticket political wins of the year. Those wins were notably hard-fought, and the success of the Biden administration over the summer was placed against a ghastly report regarding inflation and the tumbling of the Dow.

The interview was recorded last Thursday and covered a gamut of concerns as America heads towards the midterms. Pelley didn’t waste time and spoke directly to the issue of inflation and its deep impact on working Americans and the stock market.

“We’re in a position where, for the last several months, it hasn’t spiked. It has just barely– it’s been basically even,” Biden said, defending the fact that at 8.3%, it is the highest the rate has been in four decades. “And in the meantime, we created all these jobs and– and prices– have– have gone up, but they’ve come down for energy. The fact is that we’ve created 10 million new jobs. We’re in– since we came to office. We’re in a situation where the– the unemployment rate is about 3.7%. one of the lowest in history.”

COVID-19 loomed heavily in the conversation. The interview noted that Biden and Pelley attended the Detroit Auto Show last week, which prompted Biden to state that the dangers of the deadly virus are all but over.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s…but the pandemic is over. if you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it,” Biden said.

That stance resurfaced a recent Twitter trending topic, #CovidIsNotOver, pointing to the fact that much of the world is still under a pandemic per the rules set by the CDC and WHO.

The matter of Trump and the controversy surrounding the documents found at the business mogul’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Biden claims he isn’t aware of what’s in the documents and stated that he’s letting the Justice Department do its job without hovering over the investigation.

Biden’s age also came up in the discussion, connected to the projection that he’ll run again for office in 2024 when he’ll be 81 years of age. Pelley pressed Biden on whether his age should be a concern, and he answered with a snappy, “Watch me.”

View President Joe Biden’s 60 Minutes interview in full below. Keep scrolling to see Twitter reactions.

—

Photo: Getty

The post President Joe Biden Gains High Remarks After ’60 Minutes’ Interview appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

President Joe Biden Gains High Remarks After ’60 Minutes’ Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com