Pretty Psycho: Ann Marie Allegedly Shot Boyfriend In The Head For Cheating, Bird Twitter Salutes Her

made her mark in the industry with a pair of mixtape series, Tripolar, which followed by her debut album, Pretty Psycho. Not that we’re making any judgment calls here but it appears that the singer and songwriter currently living up to the names of her audio projects after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the dome piece for cheating

While the rumors haven’t been confirmed, Gossip In The City alleges that Ann Marie shot her boyfriend while he was off in a hotel bathroom allegedly texting other women. When the unnamed man appeared from the bathroom, the shooting took place then.

One man on Twitter claims he’s friends with the boyfriend, who is recovering from the wounds writing, “The guy is my mans and he made it through surgery. It’s not calboy” in response to a fan wondering if the boyfriend in question was rapper Calboy.

That same man says he’ll update folks once he learns more but had a very choice message for folks on Twitter praising Ann Marie’s actions.

“Anybody saying free Ann Marie can suck a d*ck,” he wrote.

Anybody saying free Ann Marie can suck a dick — Theodore Bagwell 🥶 (@EverythingsEasy) December 7, 2020

Bird Twitter has assembled and is praising the alleged attempted murder carried out by Ann Marie with some saying that’s what the cheating boyfriend deserves. Others are saying Ann Marie just ruined her life and career for a man she could’ve just left instead of trying to administer hood booger justice.

We’ve scoured Ann Marie’s social media accounts and she’s been largely quiet so it isn’t known if she’s currently free or not. For now, we’ve got the reactions to the news below.

