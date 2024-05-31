Promise?: Trump Fans Cry “Boycott New York”, X Users Roast Them

Trump Fans Cry "Boycott New York", X Users Roast Them
Supporters of Donald Trump have called for a boycott of New York City online, prompting other social media users to openly mock them. In the wake of former President Donald Trump being found guilty in his “hush money” trial supporters have called for a boycott of New York City, where the trial was held. The calls began right after the verdict was announced, which saw Trump being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Right-wing pundit Tim Pool declared “Truckers should boycott New York” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the trucker convoys that sprung up after the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.
