Another one of Nipsey Hussle’s projects is coming to life even after his untimely passing. The designs he curated for PUMA have finally been disclosed.

As spotted on Hypebeast the late great’s capsule with the sportswear brand has been formally announced. Included in the collection are track suits, work wear, and themed t-shirts. The drop incorporates his Marathon Clothing branding throughout all items with the tees bearing TMC’s mission statement (“WE HONOR THE ENDURANCE AND UNWAVERING FAITH OF THOSE THAT NEVER QUIT. OUR PRODUCTS REPRESENT THEIR TESTIMONY. LIFE IS A MARATHON”).

This release is special as the “Racks In The Middle” rapper was very hands on with the line while he was still alive. According to his team “he oversaw the concept to concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise.”

PUMA’s Nipsey Hussle collection will be available exclusively at The Shoe Palace’s e-store and select brick and mortar retail stores starting September 5. More importantly all proceeds go to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation which aims to provide disenfranchised youth opportunities in music.

You can see more of the collection below.

Photo: PUMA

PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com