The Internet streets were abuzz with rumors that a certain Brooklyn rapper would connect once again with the crowned king of “Coke Rap” in Pusha T . The track “Neck & Wrist” has materialized and the feature from Jay-Z certainly had the fans and even some record executives discussing the bars.

It’s been a few hours so the dust seems to be settling but Pusha T, who has been on a quick mini-run thus far in 2022, delivered quite a treat in securing the Jay-Z feature for “Neck & Wrist,” produced by the deft hands of Pharrell Williams.

King Push employs a unique vocal style that emphasized the last line of the bars to great effect, but Hov came through and really crushed the buildings, respectfully. Jay-Z took time out of running his business empire to address comedian Faizon Love, who seems to doubt the Brooklyn Bomber’s drug-dealing past for some reason.

From “Neck & Wrist”:

The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either

I’d be like, “JAY-Z’s a cheater,” I wouldn’t listen to reason either

All I know is he’s a felon, how is he sellin’?

Weed, the Caliva brothers, deep down, I believe you love us, huh

Feast your eyes, the piece unique, it’s sapphire

Rappers liars, I don’t do satire

Neither I nor my wrist move mockingly

Y’all spend real money on fake watches, shockingly

Can’t front, Hov was talking to ’em.

It should be assumed that this track will appear on Pusha T’s upcoming album It’s Almost Dry.

On Twitter, many are celebrating the bars in “Neck & Wrist” along with the requisite hate. We’ve got all sides covered below.

Find the track at your preferred DSPs by following this link.

—

Photo: Getty

Pusha T & Jay-Z Trade Bars On “Neck & Wrist” Track, Twitter Salutes The Penmanship was originally published on hiphopwired.com