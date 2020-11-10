Things have been very spicy and messy following the tragic shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von.
Word on the internet streets is that Lil Durk is exercising extreme pettiness in response to Atlanta rapper Quando Rondo’s alleged involvement in the shooting incident that left Durk’s friend and fellow rapper King Von dead. In an interview with DJ Akademiks, Von’s manager explained that Von was less careful than he usually is when he approached Rondo’s vehicle that fateful night and was blindsided by a member of Quando’s crew.
No one has heard a peep out of Quando Rondo following the incident. Rumors are circulating that Durk bought up all the seats at Rondo’s upcoming show, forcing him to cancel it as an act of revenge. However, it is being considered purely fan speculation. The show that was supposed to occur on November 28 at Shockflow Entertainment Center was put on ice because of Quando’s “ongoing legal situation.”
Fans are claiming that Quando Rondo’s next show is canceled because Lil Durk bought all the tickets BUT it seems the show is actually canceled because of Quando’s legal issues pic.twitter.com/dkY1DOpF5M
— adam22 (@adam22) November 10, 2020
Durkio is allegedly grieving privately and has since deleted his Instagram account because of Von’s death. While some are taking this recent turn of events with a grain of salt, many are praising “The Voice” crafter’s level of pettiness, allegedly.
You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Prince Williams / Getty
Quando Rondo’s Upcoming Atlanta Show Cancelled After Lil Durk Allegedly Bought All The Tables, Twitter Welcomes The Petty was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Interesting
this nigga Durk deleted his IG the same day Von died & started making moves. no internet shit https://t.co/JgeiWCuQBH— Kyra. (@Kyraamonae) November 10, 2020
2. Real Gs move in silence like lasagne
Durk can’t even get a nigga whacked w/o y’all reporting his every move🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/uJpLGYgk8Y— PoloMari 🏇 (@withejays) November 10, 2020
3. Chess not checkers baby.
Durk playing chess now, lol he bought every table at Quando’s next show & they canceled it after lol. That’s mafia fashoooo 💪🏾— #oOB (@LILDARRION) November 10, 2020
4.
Look at this bitch ass nigga talkin stiff now durk on yo ass and yu cancelled bitch ass lil boi pic.twitter.com/N3ruFxk5RO— Jayy (@Fw0fficialjayy) November 10, 2020
5.
Lil Durk Ain’t Made A Opp Post Or Nothing, Thats How It Suppose To Be Niggas Be Tweeting To Much— Nel💄 (@_Deyenvychanel_) November 10, 2020
6.
7.
The moment Lil Durk deactivated that IG, I knew it was up 😩— Princesa 👑💋 (@__TheProminent) November 10, 2020
8.
Quando rondo ain’t gon have a show for a minute 😂😂😂 et nigga durk gon buy every table when he have a show 😭😭 he’s on his ass! Don’t play with them OTF niggas— Taydoe (@TayDdagoat) November 10, 2020
9.
10.
This nigga durk bought every ticket to quando rondos next show , he’s playing no games— Lex (@LexgotemF1) November 10, 2020