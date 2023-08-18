CLOSE

Quavo hasn’t released a solo album since his debut album, Quavo Huncho, back in 2018. On Friday (August 18), the Migos member released his sophomore effort Rocket Power, which honors the late Takeoff.

The opening track on Rocket Power, “Fueled Up,” sets the tone for much of the album as the track references the now-ended beef between Quavo and Offset, and Takeoff’s name is mentioned near the end. This continues at several points throughout Rocket Power, with production coming from Kenny Beats, Murda Beatz, Bnyx, Atake, DJ Durel, Buddah Bless, Baby Wave, and more.

Quavo handles much of the rapping duties on his own with features from Takeoff, Future, Young Thug, BabyDrill, and Hnxcho on the assist. On X, it appears that the production is propelling the interest of most fans online but they’re also praising Huncho for delivering an album that does capture some of the grief he’s surely still processing in connection to the passing of Takeoff.

Rocket Power was originally set to come out on August 4, calling the project therapeutic and sharing that he attempts to capture the emotional weight he’s carried since losing his younger nephew. If the reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, is of any merit, it looks like Quavo achieved his goal and then some.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Quavo Drops 2nd Solo LP ‘Rocket Power’ & Fans On X Approve was originally published on hiphopwired.com