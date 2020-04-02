Quavo Turns 29 Today, Travis Scott To Host Instagram Live Birthday Jam

Quavo , much like the rest of the nation, is shut down and shut inside from turning up, a bit of bummer considering today (2) is his 29th birthday. Thestar will have a virtual birthday party hosted by none other than his Huncho Jack partner,, which hopefully makes up for it.

The announcement was made via Instagram a couple of days ago and it was largely billed as Quavo going it alone and playing classics from his crew along with some choice selections from the vast catalog. The date and time were previously announced via Quavo’s Quality Control Music team and the man himself but a last-minute addition of Cactus Jack hosting the party is shifting this virtual hangout into a worldwide event.

In a quick video posted to his Instagram story feed, Huncho informed the masses that Scott will not only be hosting the event but playing unreleased joints from the late Pop Smoke, Migos, 21 Savage and more goodies.

As cool as this truly is, Quavo’s foundation is also helping others on the frontline in combating the coronavirus and COVID-19 and asked his fans to help out by donating.

From IG:

Huncho Day Was About Giving Back On My Birthday Unfortunately Weren’t Able Too! So Instead I Ask My Family Friends Supporters To Please Donate To Quavo Cares Foundation!!!! LINK IN BIO

I am partnering with @ohana_one_inc and @emoryhealthcare to provide needed masks, isolation gowns and face shields to ensure health care professionals are safe during this pandemic.

Strong salute to Quavo for that big gesture.

Fans on Twitter are both wishing Hunco a happy 29th but also getting ready to join in with others to celebrate Quavo’s big day. Check out the reactions below.

