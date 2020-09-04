Rachel Dolezal 2.0: Jewish Woman Comes Clean, Says I Too Was Pretending To Be A Black Woman

2020 is continuing to be one of the most ridiculous years on record. A white Jewish woman decided to come clean about cosplaying as an “Afro Latina” professor.

It’s Rachel Dolezal all over again.

On Thursday (Sept.3), Jessica A.Krug decided her soul couldn’t take it anymore. In an open letter/confession, she dropped on Medium under her real name, revealed that she has been living a lie pretending to be a popular “Afro Latina” activist Jess La Bombera. In the post titled “The Truth, and The Anti-Blackness of My Lies,” she opened up her confession stating, “For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies,” before dropping the bombshell that she is a white Jewish woman.

Krug also admitted that before she settled on La Bombera as her favorite role to play, she pretended to be North African before becoming African American and eventually adopting her Afro Latina heritage.

“As a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

As to why she decided to throw her own self under the bus, Krug called herself a “culture leech” and called for herself to be “cancelled.”

“I should absolutely be cancelled. No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.”

She ain’t gotta worry about that because Twitter was gonna do that regardless if she called for it or not. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Duke University Press

