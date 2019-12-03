CLOSE
HomeNews

Rah Digga Down With T.I.’s Purity Posse, Says She Checked Daughter’s Hymen Too

Posted December 3, 2019

Eric B and Rakim In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If anyone thought the discussion on hymens was going away any time soon, think again. With the potential passage of a ban on “purity exams” in New York on the table, Rah Digga says she too checked her daughter’s hymen similar to her brethren in Hip-Hop, T.I.

On Sunday (December 1), the veteran rapper and podcast host caught wind of the potential ban on the purity exams in New York state, causing her to say she stays with Tip Harris.

As expected, the Flipmode Squad MC continued to double down on the stance, sharing that she’s also done the same virginity check with her now-adult daughter.

As it stands, Rah Digga isn’t backing down and has been accused of creating a clout chasing moment after tweeting that her daughter texted her amid the chatter that she supports her mom but several folks hailed the missive as being nothing but cap.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Rah Digga Down With T.I.’s Purity Posse, Says She Checked Daughter’s Hymen Too  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Related Galleries
Twitter Is Debating Video of Brooklyn Residents Singing The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” Classic
Struggle DJ Had Audacity To Come For Quincy Jones, Twitter Roasting Commenced
Hide & Peek: Drake Reveals Photos Of His Son Adonis, Don’t Know How Genetics Work Twitter Is Confused
Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For The ‘Rona, Twitter Offers No Chill
These ‘Tiger King’ Memes Illustrates How Wild The Netflix Docu-Series Truly Is
Here Is How The Fashion World Is Helping Combat The Coronavirus [Photos]
Close