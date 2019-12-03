Rah Digga Down With T.I.’s Purity Posse, Says She Checked Daughter’s Hymen Too

If anyone thought the discussion on hymens was going away any time soon, think again. With the potential passage of a ban on “purity exams” in New York on the table, Rah Digga says she too checked her daughter’s hymen similar to her brethren in Hip-Hop, T.I.
On Sunday (December 1), the veteran rapper and podcast host caught wind of the potential ban on the purity exams in New York state, causing her to say she stays with Tip Harris.
As expected, the Flipmode Squad MC continued to double down on the stance, sharing that she’s also done the same virginity check with her now-adult daughter.
As it stands, Rah Digga isn’t backing down and has been accused of creating a clout chasing moment after tweeting that her daughter texted her amid the chatter that she supports her mom but several folks hailed the missive as being nothing but cap.
Photo: Getty
