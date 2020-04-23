CLOSE
Rapper Fred Da Godson Passes Away From COVID-19

Fred Da Godson has died from COVID-19. The Bronx rapper’s associate Jaquae reportedly confirmed he passed away via an Instagram post.

A couple of weeks ago, Fred asked for prayers after revealing he was battling coronavirus and was on a respirator. Unfortunately, that would be his final post.

Back in 2011, Fred was a member of XXL magazine’s Freshman Class of rappers. Eerily, the late Mac Miller was also a part of that group of aforementioned rappers that also includes Meek Mill, YG and Kendrick Lamar.

As news of the talented MC’s untimely death started spreading, his peers and fans immediately started offering their condolences on social meda. Peep some of their shout outs below.

Our condolences go out to Fred Da Godson’s family. Rest in powerful peace, the game will remember your contributions, and bars.

This story is developing. 

