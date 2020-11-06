Rapper & Influencer Brax Has Passed Away, Twitter Shares Condolences

Brax, a rapper and social media influencer, has died at the age of 21. Her mother shared the news via an Instagram post and fans and colleagues on Twitter are gathered in mourning.
Leticia Loftin Russell, the mother of the artist born Braxton Baker, did not share details on Brax’s passing but did offer a loving message centered on faith and applauding Brax’s creative endeavors.
From IG:
At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.
Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels.
Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.
Brax left an impact during her time in the spotlight as evidenced by the loving messages posted across social media, most especially Twitter. We’ve got those reactions below.
May Brax rest powerfully in peace.
