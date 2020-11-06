Rapper King Von Killed In Shootout Outside of Hookah Lounge In Atlanta

2020 continues to be a rough year for the world of Hip-Hop.

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people who were shot and killed Friday night in Atlanta in a shootout involving police officers that broke out in front of a club. He was only 26-years old.

According to reports, the incident started around 3:20 am when two groups of males began arguing outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge before exchanging gunfire with each other Atlanta police report. Local law enforcement state that two uniformed off-duty officers who were working an extra job along with an on-duty police officer who was patrolling nearby confronted the groups opened fire, according to law enforcement.

Police confirmed that King Von born Dayvon Bennett was among the people killed due to the injuries he suffered during the shootout. None of the officers were injured.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds, and three others are being treated in area hospitals.”

“Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting via a private vehicle.”

“Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.”

An Atlanta police officer explains what took place at the lounge where King Von was shot and ultimately killed. R.I.P. King Von 🕊 pic.twitter.com/RTSHxZmdB7 — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) November 6, 2020

The Hip-Hop community has reacted to Von’s tragic death.

Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 6, 2020

Mane hell naw 😞 — Big Bagg (@MoneyBaggYo) November 6, 2020

Rest in Paradise King Von 🕊🕊🙏🏽 — Cordae' (@cordae) November 6, 2020

Von’s girlfriend, who is also a rapper, Asian Doll, expressed her grief on Instagram sharing in a post featuring a series of photos:

“Been through hell & back & I’ll do it ALL again over & over for centuries Von you showed me I had a heart I finally found myself & was at peace with myself & everything we was going through I was holding that shit down cause we KNEW how the outcome it was gone be okayyyyyy I was gone ride til I died ….. ima lost soul somebody help me.”

Last month King Von released his album Welcome to O-Block it featured appearances Money Bagg Yo, Polo G, and Lil Durk. The story is still developing.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

