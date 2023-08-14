Rapper Magoo Passes Away At 50, Social Media Reacts

CLOSE

Rapper Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff of Timbaland & Magoo fame has passed away. He was 50 years old.

Magoo’s cause of death remains undisclosed. Digital Black of the group Playa took to Instagram to confirm his friend’s passing. They both are members of the Bassment Crew and Superfriendz group of creatives.

Hailing from Norfolk, VA, Timbaland & Magoo would drop several albums, including their debut, Welcome To Our World, which had the hits “Up Jumps Da Boogie” and “Luv 2 Luv Ya (Remix).”

Rest in power. See social media reactions to Magoo’s untimely passing in the gallery.

This story is developing.

