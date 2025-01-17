Close
Rappers and Their NFL Teams: Who’s Reppin’ What?

Published on January 17, 2025
NFL: OCT 06 Cowboys at Steelers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Rappers and the NFL go hand in hand. A lot of rappers rep their favorite football teams, and it’s not just about the game—it’s about hometown pride or just vibing with a team’s energy. Whether they’re rocking team gear, shouting out their squad in lyrics, or showing love on social media, you’ll see these rappers making their NFL loyalties known. Some even pull up to games or link up with players, blending the worlds of hip-hop and football.
For these rappers, their NFL team loyalty is more than just picking a favorite—it’s a way to connect with fans, show off their style, and rep where they’re from. Whether they’re backing a hometown hero or just feeling a certain team’s vibe, it’s all part of the culture. So, from trash-talking rival teams to celebrating big wins, these rappers bring their energy and love for the game right along with their music. Below, we’ve got a list of some of your favorite rappers and the NFL teams they’re down for.

With the NFL Playoffs in full swing, rappers are going extra hard for their teams right now. From playoff predictions to game-day shoutouts, the energy is high. Whether it’s showing up to games, repping team gear, or just going off on social media, you’ll see rappers flexing their team loyalty as the race to the Super Bowl heats up. It’s all about that playoff hype, and you best believe the rap game is buzzing with excitement. Check out the full list of rappers favorite NFL teams below.

1. Lil Wayne – Packers

2. GloRilla – Steelers

3. Meek Mill – Eagles

4. Snoop Dogg – Steelers

5. Eminem – Lions

6. T.I. – Falcons

7. Wale – Commanders

8. Kodak Black – Ravens

9. Ice Cube – Raiders

10. Benny The Butcher – Bills

Rappers and Their NFL Teams: Who’s Reppin’ What? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

